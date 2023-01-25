NFL World Is Saddened By The Brett Favre Update

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Former NFL quarterback Brett Favre wears a t-shirt that reads "National Tight End Day" prior to the start of an NFL game between the Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2019 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

We haven't heard much regarding the Brett Favre scandal in Mississippi in recent months.

Unfortunately, that doesn't mean everything has been solved. Favre's involvement in the scandal is reportedly very real.

According to a report, the scandal is the "largest public fraud case" in the history of the state.

“What I can tell you is that this is the largest public fraud case in the history of the state of Mississippi,” auditor Shad White said.

He added: “The folks who were making the spending decisions were acting as if there were no consequences here. That there were no real rules around this money. They thought of this fund as not only their own fund to do what they wanted with, but they thought of it as a slush fund that no one was watching at all.”

Yikes.

"Somebody's going to emergency/Somebody's going to jail," one fan predicted.

"Former Minnesota Viking QB Brett Favre is an absolute piece of sh--," one fan added.

"Dude is worth $100 million. He's trash," another fan wrote.

"Screw u brett a real piece of human garbage," another fan added on social media.

Hopefully, all of this will get figured out soon.

It's certainly an infuriating - and saddening - update on Favre's post-NFL career.