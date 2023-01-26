NFL World Is Saddened By The Bruce Arians Update

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 29: Head coach Bruce Arians of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the side lines before playin the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 29, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John McCoy/Getty Images)

When Bruce Arians shocked the NFL world by stepping down from his position as Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach last offseason, he did so with the intention of giving security to the team's assistants.

Arians envisioned Todd Bowles leading the franchise for years to come, with the members of his staff sticking around, as well.

But that's not what has happened. The Bucs got blown out by the Cowboys in the Wild Card round and have made several coaching staff changes.

Arians is not happy.

“Not happy. Very unhappy. Extremely unhappy,” Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times said this week on WDAE radio.

“Having had some interaction with him about it . . . he’s disappointed,” Stroud said. “You know, he’s disappointed. I guess that’s the biggest thing. You know, he wanted Todd to have this opportunity. He wanted to keep this staff together. He wanted these [coaching] families to be together. Many of them have another year on their contracts. Many of them thought they would be here as long as Todd is the head coach, were told as much, and that’s not the case. And so he’s hurt by it. I don’t know if you’re going to see him around much next year.”

That's tough to hear.

"Tampa had a nice run of functionality. It’s back to generational chaos," one fan wrote.

"I love everything BA has done for the Bucs. But Bruce Arians stepped down. He isn’t the HC anymore and he’s not the one who has to make these decisions. In my opinion, his feelings don’t matter. And if they do, maybe he should bear some responsibility," one fan added.

"Why did you leave us with Bowles Bruce?! We loved you, and you did this to us!" one fan wrote.

Arians is hopefully enjoying retirement, though he's clearly not happy about the Bucs decisions.

It will be interesting to see if Todd Bowles sticks around.