NFL World Is Saddened By The Ed Reed Development

The football world is saddened by what's transpired with Ed Reed and his coaching career.

This weekend, the former NFL star turned college football head coach announced that Bethune-Cookman would not be honoring his contract.

Reed will not be serving as the school's head coach.

Football fans are saddened by what's happened with Reed and Bethune-Cookman.

"I understand why Bethune-Cookman moved on from Ed Reed. At the same time, it’s clear that BCU didn’t know Ed. Uncleanliness frustrates him, especially when others are forced to clean a mess they didn’t make. His passion for responsibility brings solidarity," one fan wrote.

"Three questions: Was Ed Reed lying about anything he said? How does getting rid of him get the books in order, the mold disinfected and the trash picked up? Why are we so obsessed with LOOKING like we have our sh-- together over actually HAVING our sh-- together?" one fan added.

"Ed Reed’s Passion is unquestioned. This is a part of his response after Bethune-Cookman decided to not ratify his contract to be their Head Football Coach," RGIII tweeted.

Reed had previously called out the school for what he believed were low standards with the football program and the campus.

