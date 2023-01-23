NFL World Is Saddened By The Tom Brady Video

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

This hurts to watch.

Over the weekend, NFL Films released its footage of the Buccaneers at 49ers game, in which legendary quarterback Tom Brady was mic'd up.

It's a tough watch.

The Bucs were crushed by the 49ers. Brady, a San Francisco native, did his best to motivate his team, but it didn't end up working out.

"Tom Brady was mic'd up for a big homecoming-type of game for him in front of his friends and family. You can see him desperately trying to fire up a life-less team all game long. The end is just.. 😔," Dov Kleiman wrote.

It's a sad state of affairs.

"Yeah he’s gone," one fan wrote.

"This is brutal," one fan added.

"Buccaneers are undeserving of his greatness. LFG for life," one fan wrote.

"Watching their games Brady seemed to be the only one with a fight to play. I would leave if I were him," another fan wrote.

"Ngl this really is sad," one fan added on social media.

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 1: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium on January 1, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

Brady, 45, has yet to announce his decision on the 2023 NFL season. If he's playing, it'll probably be somewhere other than Tampa Bay.