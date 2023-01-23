NFL World Is Saddened By The Tom Brady Video
This hurts to watch.
Over the weekend, NFL Films released its footage of the Buccaneers at 49ers game, in which legendary quarterback Tom Brady was mic'd up.
It's a tough watch.
The Bucs were crushed by the 49ers. Brady, a San Francisco native, did his best to motivate his team, but it didn't end up working out.
"Tom Brady was mic'd up for a big homecoming-type of game for him in front of his friends and family. You can see him desperately trying to fire up a life-less team all game long. The end is just.. 😔," Dov Kleiman wrote.
It's a sad state of affairs.
"Yeah he’s gone," one fan wrote.
"This is brutal," one fan added.
"Buccaneers are undeserving of his greatness. LFG for life," one fan wrote.
"Watching their games Brady seemed to be the only one with a fight to play. I would leave if I were him," another fan wrote.
"Ngl this really is sad," one fan added on social media.
Brady, 45, has yet to announce his decision on the 2023 NFL season. If he's playing, it'll probably be somewhere other than Tampa Bay.