NFL World Is Saddened By The Tony Dungy Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 09: Tony Dungy looks on prior to a game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on September 09, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

Despite making some controversial headlines this week, Tony Dungy was back on the air for NBC during Saturday's game between the Chiefs and the Jaguars.

"NBC’s Tony Dungy will be on the air Saturday for the network’s coverage of the NFL Playoffs, a network spokesperson confirmed to Sports Illustrated‘s Jimmy Traina," Sports Illustrated reported on Saturday.

Dungy, a Hall of Fame head coach, tweeted out a false conspiracy theory about kids using cat litter boxes in school. He also took part in the March for Life parade and brought up the injury to Bills defensive back Damar Hamlin.

Dungy was back on the air on Saturday, though. While he is certainly entitled to his beliefs, there are many in the sports world bothered by NBC giving him a platform.

"I’m done with Tony Dungy and the way the NFL and NBC coddle his right wing extremism," one fan wrote.

"One thing i hint at but don't say explicitly - and I should have - is that the NFL and many at NBC celebrate Dungy (not tolerate, celebrate) because they share his politics," one fan added.

"NBC executives once got on me because I was tweeting a lot about how the U.S. should do more to aid Syrian refugees (I needed to "let it go" they said). Tony Dungy, though, can spread debunked anti-trans propaganda and he's gold," another writer tweeted.

Is NBC making the right move?