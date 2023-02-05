NFL World Is Saddened By Vontae Davis Update
Former NFL cornerback Vontae Davis was reportedly arrested over the weekend.
Davis, who played for the Bills, Colts and Dolphins over the course of his career, was reportedly arrested following a troubling incident.
"Former NFL Pro Bowl CB Vontae Davis was arrested for DUI in S. Florida on Saturday. Davis allegedly crashed into a disabled car on the side of the highway, which then hit a person next to it. Cops found Davis lying down sleeping on the shoulder of the road," Andy Slater reported.
That does not sound good.
"I hope he called his grandma," one fan wrote, referencing the infamous Vontae Davis "Hard Kocks" clip.
"He's consistent - decided to quit driving halfway through," one fan added.
"He quit this at halftime too dude just said yea I’m done im gonna fall asleep and give up lol," one fan added.
Davis infamously retired from the NFL at halftime of a game.