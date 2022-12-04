NFL World Is Shocked By Former Player's Death

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 4: A general view of the field during the fourth quarter of a game between the Denver Broncos and the Houston Texans at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on November 4, 2018 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former professional football player turned actor.

Brad Henke, a former NFL player who spent time with the Denver Broncos, tragically died at the age of 56.

The former NFL player went on to have a successful career in acting. He was known for his roles in "Orange Is The New Black," "Draft Day," "The Office" and more.

Fans are shocked by his tragic death.

"56?????? Damn RIP," one fan wrote.

"i've loved this dude since that bad movie adaptation of chuck palahniuk's choke - so good in justified and split also - rip!" one fan added.

"Really sad news, any time he was in something I enjoyed his performances, from Orange Is The New Black, to the US Office, to Dexter, and Lost," another fan wrote.

"Damn. Rest in power. Was always nice to see him pop up in tv shows and movies," one fan added.

His agent announced the tragic death news over the weekend.

Henke spent time with the Denver Broncos of the NFL and the Fort Worth Calvary of a semi-pro league.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family members.