NFL World Is Shocked By Kellen Moore's Ranking

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 29: Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore of the Dallas Cowboys on the sideline against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the fourth quarter of a NFL preseason game at AT&T Stadium on August 29, 2019 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

This week, a ranking of the NFL's best play-callers, including both head coaches and offensive coordinators, went viral on social media.

One name stood out: Kellen Moore.

While the Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator is among the best in the game at his job, is he the second-best play-caller in the entire league?

NFL fans were pretty shocked by his ranking.

Unsurprisingly, many within the football world pointed to the Cowboys' play call with time expiring against the 49ers in the Wild Card round.

Moore is a very good play-caller, but many were shocked to see him above coaches like Sean McVay and Kyle Shanahan.

Perhaps the 2022 NFL regular season will be the breakthrough for the Dallas Cowboys.