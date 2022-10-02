NFL World Is Shocked By Kicker's Performance Sunday

DETROIT, MI - SEPTEMBER 12: Local first responders hold the US Flag for the National Anthem prior to the Detroit Lions vs San Francisco 49ers game on Sunday September 12, 2021 at Ford Field in Detroit, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Detroit Lions are pretty stunned by their kicking performance on Sunday afternoon.

Lions kicker Dominik Eberle was called up from the practice squad on Sunday afternoon against Seattle.

It's been an eventful performance, to say the least.

Eberle started off his field goal performance by drilling a field goal from 49 yards away.

Things haven't been great since then, though.

Eberle has missed two extra points. It's pretty shocking to see an NFL kicker miss not one, but two extra points.

Lions fans are pretty upset.

"Dominik Eberle, signed off the practice squad, just hit a 49-yard field goal. That's good! He also booted the ensuing kickoff out of bounds, and also opened the day with a missed PAT," one fan wrote.

"So Dominik Eberle missed an extra point earlier, but just hit a 49-yarder. Weird game so far lol," another fan wrote.

"Dominik Eberle might not get another week with the Lions with a missed extra point and a kickoff out of bounds," another fan wrote.

Lions fans are wishing for their old kicker to come back.

It's been a tough day so far.