NFL World Is Shocked By League's Schedule Decision

BALTIMORE, MD - DECEMBER 31: Linebacker Tyus Bowser #54 of the Baltimore Ravens prays in the end zone prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium on December 31, 2017 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

The National Football League's Week 16 slate isn't looking very promising.

Still, it's pretty surprising what game the league decided to flex into the Sunday Night Football timeslot.

The NFL decided to move the Rams vs. Chargers game out of the primetime slot. That makes sense, given the state of the Rams. Still, the choice to replace that game is an odd one.

Ravens vs. Steelers is the pick. We're not even sure if Lamar Jackson will be able to play in that one.

"Ravens-Steelers game next Sunday has been flexed to 8:20 p.m; Rams-Chargers is out of the Sunday night slot.," ESPN's Adam Schefter tweeted.

NFL fans are not happy.

"vikings/packers but more importantly… bucs/panthers for the division was sitting right there! big ben and ray lewis ain’t coming back nfl we don’t like this game anymore," one fan wrote.

"National snooze fest over Baker vs Herbert," one fan added.

"???????? Couldn't find a better game!?" one fan added on social media.

"I like that we're on Sunday Night, but this is gonna be an UGLY, UGLY game. No one should be forced to watch AFC North football," one fan wrote.

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 11: Tyler Huntley #2 and Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens prepare to take the field prior to the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium on November 11, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hopefully Lamar Jackson will be able to play, because if not, this one will be really ugly.