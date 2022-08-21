NFL World Is Shocked By Rob Gronkowski's Admission

MIAMI, FLORIDA - JANUARY 31: SI model Camille Kostek and former NFL player Rob Gronkowski speak onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM )

Rob Gronkowski nearly played for the Las Vegas Raiders back in 2020.

According to the former Patriots and Buccaneers tight end, Gronkowski and Tom Brady were set to join the Raiders in 2020, but head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea.

Seriously.

“That’s exactly what’s happened," Gronkowski said during the UFC broadcast on Saturday night.

NFL fans are pretty shocked by the admission. The Raiders apparently chose Derek Carr over Tom Brady.

"LMFAOOOOO average raiders moment," one fan joked.

"They picked Derek "Overated" Carr over Tom Brady I'm crying," another fan added.

"Brady would’ve retired after one year with us," another fan predicted.

What could have been...

Instead, both Brady and Gronkowski joined the Buccaneers, as they won another Super Bowl in Tampa Bay.