NFL World Is Shocked By Tom Brady's Late Mistake

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

You rarely see Tom Brady make a game management mistake, especially late in a contest, but that's what happened on Sunday evening.

The Packers beat the Bucs, 14-12, in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon.

Tampa Bay scored late, but needed a two-point conversion to tie the game and force overtime. Unfortunately, Brady and the Bucs were called for a delay of game before the two-point conversion.

Brady and the Bucs were then unable to score from farther out.

NFL fans are pretty stunned by the mistake (and the referees calling it on Brady).

Brady and the Bucs dropped to 2-1 on the season with Sunday's loss, while Aaron Rodgers and the Packers improved to 2-1 with the victory.

Perhaps we'll get a rematch in the playoffs.