NFL World Is Speculating About Bill O'Brien's Future

ATLANTA, GA SEPTEMBER 04: Alabama assistant coach Bill O'Brien prior to the start of the Chick-fil-A Kick-Off Game between the Miami Hurricanes and the Alabama Crimson Tide on September 4th, 2021 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. (Photo by Rich von Biberstein/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Now that Alabama's season has ended, the rumors surrounding offensive coordinator Bill O'Brien will heat up.

O'Brien has been linked to the NFL for the past few weeks. Tom Curran of NBC Sports recently told Kay Adams there's "mutual interest" between O'Brien and the Patriots.

The Patriots know what O'Brien brings to the table. He worked for their staff in a variety of roles from 2007-2011.

O'Brien tried to defuse the rumors earlier this week, saying, "I haven't spoken to anybody in New England since last April."

With the Sugar Bowl officially in the rearview mirror, O'Brien will have to accept that people are going to speculate about his coaching future.

"Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien has fulfilled his 2-year contract at Alabama," Johnny Congdon said. "Where to next? The NFL will be calling."

If O'Brien does return to the NFL, fans are convinced he'll return to the Patriots.

Of course, there's always a possibility another NFL team shows interest in O'Brien.

"There’s a world where Bryce Young ends up with the Houston Texans & they decide for his development to hire Bill O’Brien," Peter Englert tweeted.

O'Brien hasn't coached in the NFL since the Texans fired him in 2020. He had a 52-48 record as a head coach.

In the event the Patriots hire O'Brien for the 2023 season, Alabama will need to search for another offensive play-caller.