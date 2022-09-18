NFL World Is Starting To Worry About Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Quarterbacks Blaine Gabbert #11 and Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers jog onto the field before the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The NFL world is beginning to worry about Tom Brady.

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 1-0, they're currently getting shut out at halftime by the New Orleans Saints, trailing 3-0 after two quarters of play.

It's been an eventful past month or so for Brady, 45, who retired and un-retired in the span of a month earlier this year.

The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback is reportedly going through some personal issues.

Now, Brady is back playing football, though he's on a team with several injuries, including some up front and out wide.

Will Brady be able to last the whole season?

"Brady might retire before the season is over. He be looking stressed on that field. I don’t think he gon make it 16 more weeks.," one fan suggested.

"Brady is gonna retire mid-season if his team keeps shooting themselves in the foot," one fan added.

"Damn, Tom Brady really could’ve retired with everyone thinking he was still elite. Now he’s gonna retire because everyone thinks he’s washed," one fan added.

The Saints have always dominated the Brady-led Bucs, but it doesn't look good today.