NFL World Is Stunned By Charles Woodson's Comparison

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 14: Former Las Vegas Raiders player Charles Woodson speaks after receiving his Hall of Fame ring before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on November 14, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Getty Images)

Michigan Man Charles Woodson has NFL fans pretty stunned on Sunday morning.

The Hall of Fame cornerback had quite the comparison for young Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Tom Brady.

Seriously.

"Charles Woodson made a Justin Fields-Tom Brady comparison on FOX," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

NFL fans are pretty shocked.

"everyone relax alright," one fan wrote.

"For the love of god," another fan added.

"I was going to jokingly say Brady has more rushing yards than Fields, but Fields actually surpassed him last week. 1169 to 1116," another fan added.

"Adding this to the multitude of moments where people overhype Fields," one fan added.

Fields has been good as of late, but let's slow down with the hype for now.