NFL World Is Stunned By Skylar Thompson's Performance

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 09: Skylar Thompson #19 of the Miami Dolphins passes against the New York Jets during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on October 09, 2022 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images) Elsa/Getty Images

Who saw this coming?

The Miami Dolphins are trailing the Buffalo Bills, 20-17, at halftime of Sunday afternoon's Wild Card game. The NFL world is pretty stunned by the score.

Fans are surprised by Skylar Thompson's performance, as well. The stat line isn't anything great - he's 10 of 23 for 104 yards, one touchdown and one interception - but he's been making some plays.

"I’m stunned by this Skylar Thompson performance. He was so awful in the Jets game. Maybe he changed his coffee?" Bill Simmons wrote.

Even Skip Bayless is impressed.

"Skylar Thompson obviously has a much stronger arm than Tua. If Waddle hadn't dropped that early deep ball ..." he tweeted.

Thompson has done a lot to keep his team in the game.

"Sports are the best. Skylar Thompson's dad drove 15 hours from KC to Buffalo to see his son throw his first career playoff touchdown. The pride of Kansas State and Fort Osage HS has Miami hanging tough with the heavily favored Bills," one fan wrote.

The second half will be one to watch...