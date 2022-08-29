NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News
Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home.
However, Jimmy G is staying put.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause and no-tag clause. The veteran's base salary will drop to $6.5 million with a $500,000 roster bonus and up to nearly $9 million in incentives.
It's not the outcome anyone expected. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called the news a "major swing in momentum," claiming that teams expected the 49ers to release him.
Although not the anticipated move, some like the decision from both sides. The 49ers keep Garoppolo as a high-quality backup to Trey Lance, and Jimmy G gets to control where he plays next.
Of course, others wondered if the 49ers will waver on their commitment to Lance with Garoppolo still on the team.
Keeping Garoppolo creates a sticky situation for Lance, who may now be constantly looking over his shoulder. If he doesn't progress as quickly as the 49ers like, Kyle Shanahan could return to a quarterback who has taken the franchise to a Super Bowl and conference championship game.
Lance will presumably still start for San Francisco in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but he's not guaranteed to keep the job away from Jimmy G all season.