NFL World Is Stunned By The Jimmy Garoppolo News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Jimmy Garoppolo #10 of the San Francisco 49ers walks back to the huddle after a timeout during the second quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. The San Francisco 49ers top the Seattle Seahawks 26-21. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Throughout an entire offseason of Jimmy Garoppolo speculation, most onlookers assumed it was only a matter of when the quarterback found a new home.

However, Jimmy G is staying put.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers agreed to a restructured contract with a no-trade clause and no-tag clause. The veteran's base salary will drop to $6.5 million with a $500,000 roster bonus and up to nearly $9 million in incentives.

It's not the outcome anyone expected. ESPN's Jeremy Fowler called the news a "major swing in momentum," claiming that teams expected the 49ers to release him.

Although not the anticipated move, some like the decision from both sides. The 49ers keep Garoppolo as a high-quality backup to Trey Lance, and Jimmy G gets to control where he plays next.

Of course, others wondered if the 49ers will waver on their commitment to Lance with Garoppolo still on the team.

Keeping Garoppolo creates a sticky situation for Lance, who may now be constantly looking over his shoulder. If he doesn't progress as quickly as the 49ers like, Kyle Shanahan could return to a quarterback who has taken the franchise to a Super Bowl and conference championship game.

Lance will presumably still start for San Francisco in Week 1 against the Chicago Bears, but he's not guaranteed to keep the job away from Jimmy G all season.