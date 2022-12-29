NFL World Is Surprised By Coach's Job Security Report

NEW ORLEANS - SEPTEMBER 09: A general view of the stadium during kickoff as the New Orleans Saints play the Minnesota Vikings at Louisiana Superdome on September 9, 2010 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have been one of the most disappointing teams in the National Football League this year. Despite playing in the dismal NFC South, the Saints have looked far from a playoff team.

However, it appears that the Saints will be bringing head coach Dennis Allen back in 2023.

New Orleans has been linked to former head coach Sean Payton, who is interested in making a return to coaching, but it doesn't sound like a reunion will happen.

"Despite growing Sean Payton buzz, it would be a surprise if Dennis Allen is not Saints’ coach next year," Nick Underhill reported on Wednesday.

The NFL World is pretty surprised.

"This is pretty strong (and interesting). Casts serious doubt on Sean Payton returning to New Orleans," NFL Network's Ian Rapoport tweeted.

Many NFL fans don't see Payton making sense for the Saints, anyway, though.

"Why would he go back to a team that is completely in transition and have no cap space. He can literally pick whatever job he wants and have control over parts of the personnel," one fan wrote.

"Arizona or Vegas. Two teams that will likely have an opening and a ton of talent despite the poor records," one fan wrote.

"He is for sure coming to the Bucs to coach Brady after they fire Toilet Bowles," another fan added.

Saints fans have been pretty frustrated by their head coach for most of the year.

Should the Saints make a change?