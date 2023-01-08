NFL World Is Surprised By Lovie Smith's Announcement

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 31: Houston Texans ASSOCIATE HEAD COACH / DEFENSIVE COORDINATOR LOVIE SMITH before the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Will Lovie Smith be back in Houston in 2023?

The Texans head coach surprised most of the football world with his postgame comments on Sunday afternoon.

Houston shocked the NFL world with a win on Sunday, beating Indianapolis despite needing a loss to secure the No. 1 overall draft pick. Most people believed Smith would be fired following the crucial game.

However, Smith is now saying that he 100 percent expects to be back.

“Do I expect to be back? Yeah, I expect to be back. Absolutely.”

OK then...

"Well what do you expect him to say? I’ve never seen a coach say he expects to be fired. And I covered Rich Kotite with the Jets," one fan wrote.

"We love you Lovie!" one fan added.

"Maybe Chicago needs a coach," another fan wrote.

"Yeah, back with the Chicago Bears. Good work, double Agent Smith," one fan added.

Will we see Lovie back in 2023?