NFL World Is Thinking Of Bills Owner Kim Pegula

The family of Kim Pegula released a statement saying the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres co-owner is "progressing well" from an undisclosed medical issue.

Pegula was placed in the ICU of a Florida hospital earlier this month, and the family confirmed she was "receiving medical care as a result of some unexpected health issues."

On Tuesday, the Bills posted an update from the family on Twitter. The statement said Pegula is "resting and rehabilitating."

"We are grateful for the medical professionals providing her care and to everyone for their prayers and well wishes," the statement said. "We ask that you please continue to respect our need for privacy during this time."

Pegula, 53, is the first woman to own NFL and NHL teams. The Pegula Sports and Entertainment president runs the Bills and Sabres alongside her husband, Terry Pegula.

