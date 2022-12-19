NFL World Is Worried About Jalen Hurts On Monday

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 18: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 18, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images) Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Jalen Hurts rumors were swirling all afternoon on Monday, with some speculating that the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback could be out for a while.

Speculation was made more serious when many sportsbooks shifted the betting line of the Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles game in pretty drastic fashion.

The Cowboys went from being favored by 1.5 points to 5 points in a matter of minutes on Monday.

Naturally, this led to a lot of worrying from Eagles fans. Those worries were eased, a bit, on Monday afternoon.

Hurts does have an injury, though it's not believed to be season-ending.

Still, his status for the Cowboys game is now in doubt.

"There’s a real chance that Gardner Minshew could start Saturday vs. the Cowboys," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Monday afternoon.

Thankfully, Hurts' injury is not believed to be season-ending. The rumor that he had broken his collarbone was reportedly false.

Eagles fans are still pretty worried about Hurts moving forward, though. They will likely miss him against the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Eagles fans just want him to get healthy.

"Sit Jalen. No reason to risk him getting hurt anymore to clinch the 1 seed Saturday vs a week later. It’s a short rest. The risk far outweighs the benefit," one fan suggest.

The Cowboys and the Eagles are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday.

The game will air on FOX.