NFL World Is Worried About Mac Jones On Sunday

Mac Jones made the start for the New England Patriots on Sunday, but things haven't been going very well for the second-year quarterback.

The Jets are leading the Patriots, 10-3, on Sunday afternoon.

Jones has taken some big hits, including one near the head on the sideline.

NFL fans are pretty worried about the Patriots second year quarterback today.

"This offensive line is going to get Mac Jones crushed. Even when he's not being sacked, he's scrambling and taking some big hits," one fan wrote.

"Mac Jones just threw his seventh interception. He was hit as he threw by Bryce Huff, who beat Marcus Cannon. Jones hasn't been good, but the Patriots' offensive line has been even worse," another fan added.

"Mac Jones looks like he js trying to get hit. Could have easily stepped out of bounds," one fan added.

"Mac Jones seemed to deliberately slow down at the sideline to take a hit in the hopes of getting a free 15 -- on top of the free 15 he got on a horrible unnecessary roughness call earlier in the drive," one fan added.

The Patriots and the Jets are playing on CBS.