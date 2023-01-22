NFL World Is Worried About Stefon Diggs On Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 22: Stefon Diggs #14 of the Buffalo Bills warms up prior to the AFC Divisional Playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium on January 22, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images) Bryan M. Bennett/Getty Images

The NFL World is hoping that nothing is too severe with Stefon Diggs on Sunday.

Buffalo's star wide receiver appeared to suffer an injury when he collided with the stadium wall following a catch attempt in the third quarter.

Diggs was down on the field for a little while before going into the trainer's tent.

"Diggs please be ok dawg," one fan wrote.

"Damn hopefully Diggs is OK," one fan added.

"Uh oh. I hope Diggs is ok," another fan wrote on social media.

Diggs has since returned to the field, so hopefully this was just a minor injury.

The Bills and the Bengals are playing on CBS.