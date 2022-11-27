NFL World Is Worried For Sean McVay On Sunday

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Head Coach Sean McVay of the Los Angeles Rams looks on before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Is Sean McVay OK?

The Los Angeles Rams head coach took a major hit from one of his own players on Sunday afternoon, early in his team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

McVay took a bit hit when one of his players ran onto the field.

"Damn, is Sean McVay okay?" Dov Kleiman tweeted.

The NFL World hopes that the Rams head coach is OK and not dealing with a head injury.

"Hope McVay’s ok man alive that looked brutal," one fan wrote.

"I hope Sean McVay is ok tho… my previous tweet wasn’t about the jaw hit," one fan added.

"Is Sean Mcvay ok?? He got hit in the face so hard with the rams players helmet," one fan added on social media.

"Sean McVay might get put on the IR after this hit," another fan wrote.

McVay has remained on the field on Sunday afternoon, but he continues to be monitored by the training staff.

The Rams and the Chiefs are playing on FOX. They're in the first quarter right now.