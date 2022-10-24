NFL World Is Worried For Tua Tagovailoa Tonight

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 23: Tua Tagovailoa #1 of the Miami Dolphins runs the ball against Devin Bush #55 of the Pittsburgh Steelers during the first quarter at Hard Rock Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eric Espada/Getty Images) Eric Espada/Getty Images

Tua Tagovailoa is playing tonight for the first time since his scary head injury suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It would not have been surprising if the Miami Dolphins quarterback was a bit tentative in his first game back, especially on physical plays.

But that has not been the case - far from it, in fact.

Tagovailoa had a serious collision with a defender that has people worried for the Dolphins quarterback.

"Tua said “f*ck it, we ball” on protecting the ball and not taking hits and we’re here for it," one fan tweeted.

NFL fans are understandably worried for Tagovailoa on Sunday night, but he appears to be back at 100 percent.

"Tua says he's not taking the first hit. He's delivering it," one fan tweeted.

"I’m rooting for Tua to not get hit much tonight," another fan added.

"I’m really concerned for the health and safety of Tua Tagovailoa with him potentially starting tonight.Another big hit in such a short period is not what he needs. Feels like he should still be resting and letting his brain heal," one fan added.

Even former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III is a bit worried for him.

The Dolphins and the Steelers are playing on NBC.