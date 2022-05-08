John Harbaugh Names 2 Programs That Stand Out: Fans React

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - AUGUST 20: Head coach John Harbaugh of the Baltimore Ravens looks on against the Indianapolis Colts in the second quarter of a preseason game at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 20, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made a controversial statement this week, when he said that two college football programs are the best at preparing their players for the National Football League.

One pick was obvious: Alabama. The other pick, meanwhile, was biased: Michigan.

“There are certain college football programs that are built like NFL programs,” Harbaugh said this week. “Alabama is one, Michigan is the other one. The two top ones, I would say. Those are the ones I’m thinking of off the top of my head. So those guys generally come in and they know what to expect. It’s a little flatter for those guys in terms of practice and understanding how it works.”

Michigan, of course, is led by John's brother, Jim. The Wolverines have produced some good, NFL-ready players under Jim Harbaugh, but most in the NFL would likely take Ohio State's players over Michigan's.

But not John Harbaugh - at least not admittedly.

"He thinks he can just sneak Michigan in like that," one fan joked.

"Michigan and Alabama have a combined 6 national championships in the last 13 years. Absolute dominance from these two schools," a Michigan fan joked.

"Hahaha just casually adding Michigan into this sentence is incredible," one fan added on Twitter.

Hey, John Harbaugh is going to stick up for his brother - and Michigan is coming off a great 2021 season - but everyone knows there was a lot of bias in this comment.