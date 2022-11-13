NFL World Not Believing Tom Brady, Bill Belichick Prediction

FOXBORO, MA - NOVEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots reacts with head coach Bill Belichick during the fourth quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Gillette Stadium on November 13, 2016 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Billie Weiss/Getty Images)

Are Tom Brady and Bill Belichick setting the stage for a reunion in 2023?

The Bucs are struggling and the Patriots don't appear to have a confident longterm answer at the quarterback position, thanks to Mac Jones' frustrating second-year campaign and Bailey Zappe's flash-in-a-pan performance.

But could Brady and Belichick really be setting things up for a get together in 2023?

From WEEI:

What if Brady and Belichick are laying the groundwork to get back together?

It wasn’t very long ago when Belichick couldn’t even bring himself to credit Brady for throwing two touchdowns in an AFC Championship with a gashed right hand. “We’re not talking about open-heart surgery here,” Belichick muttered in 2018.

Belichick’s tone was quite different Monday when he was asked about Brady passing for 100,000 career yards. “That’s a phenomenal accomplishment, and I’m real happy for him,” said Belichick on The Greg Hill Show. “Nobody deserves it more than he does. He’s worked extremely hard and that’s just an amazing stat.

That seems...unlikely, right?

The NFL World is not believing it.

"Brady’s a free agent after the season. Gisele is out of the picture. Patriots have $65M in cap space after the season and no definitive answer at QB. I’m in," one fan wrote.

"No, they aren’t," one fan added.

"Imagine! One last ride??" another fan suggested on social media.

"I would highly doubt that," one fan added.

You never know what could happen, of course. Most probably thought it was crazy to suggest that Brady would leave the Patriots for the Buccaneers.

But would he really consider going back to New England?