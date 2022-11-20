NFL World Not Happy With Antonio Brown's Sunday Move

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - DECEMBER 26: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 26, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown no longer plays in the National Football League - and likely never will again - but the former wide receiver is still involved on football Sundays.

The former Pro Bowl wide receiver likes to troll quarterbacks in the league now.

NFL fans are not happy with Brown's latest move.

"Betting 10k today on Derek Carb," the former wide receiver tweeted.

Come on, AB.

The NFL World is pretty disgusted by Brown's social media antics these days.

"He's still in the NFL playing his heart out with his teammates. Not running off the field. Shirtless," one fan wrote.

"CTE moment," another fan added.

"At least he got a job. Your funny bro," another fan wrote on social media.

"Carr has half the potential that AB wasted. He still playing and making $$ who's the real," one fan added.

Trolling other NFL players is all Antonio Brown has left at this point.