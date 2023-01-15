NFL World Not Happy With Bills vs. Dolphins Referees

(Photo by Larry French/Getty Images)

The Buffalo Bills are leading the Miami Dolphins, 34-31, with less than a minute to play on Sunday afternoon.

While the game has been an eventful one, there's been some suspect officiating, as well.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the controversial performance by the Bills vs. Dolphins referees on Sunday afternoon.

"These refs are not great at the Bills Dolphins game. Every false start, delay of game, and timeout are literally not getting called until after the whole damn play is over," one fan wrote.

"as a lions fan and having to deal with refs, i feel SICK for dolphins fans with these horrible refs," one fan added.

"This officiating crew is terrible in the Bills and Dolphins game. This is the crew that missed the DPI in the commanders and Giants game. This woman sucks at being a ref," one fan added.

The Bills and the Dolphins are coming down to the wire on Sunday afternoon.

Hopefully there isn't too much officiating controversy moving forward.