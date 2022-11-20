NFL World Not Happy With CBS On Sunday Afternoon

The start of the Jets at Patriots game was delayed on Sunday afternoon due to technical issues.

New England and New York have since kicked off, though the broadcast isn't going very well.

NFL fans aren't happy.

"CBS dealing with “technical difficulties” and only have one camera working for TV with Patriots-Jets. Wonder if instant replay is impacted as well," Ryan Hannabe tweeted.

"... Does CBS only have one camera for Jets-Patriots?" another fan wondered.

"A hilarious CBS broadcast so far for Jets - Patriots. Feels like a high school game lol," one fan added.

"The camera person on the Jets vs Patriots game deserves extra pay today. His camera is apparently the only one CBS Sports can use right now because of power issues," one fan added.

"This #Jets at #Patriots broadcast is very 1970s feeling. Power outage for CBS so they are doing their best," another fan added.

The Jets-Patriots game is airing on CBS.