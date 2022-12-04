NFL World Not Happy With Chiefs vs. Bengals Referees

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs are playing at the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Championship Game rematch on Sunday afternoon.

Cincinnati is leading Kansas City, 14-10, late in the second quarter on Sunday.

While the Bengals have been playing well, many fans aren't happy with how the referees have called their game against the Chiefs this afternoon.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in.

"Bengals and the refs outplaying the Chiefs through 1 quarter," one fan wrote.

"The secret the Bengals have to beating the Chiefs is paying off the refs every game. It’s that simple," one fan added.

"Chiefs vs Refs/Bengals again. Who is surprised anymore lol," one fan added.

Chiefs fans have been calling out specific plays on social media on Sunday afternoon.

There have been some notable questionable calls so far on Sunday afternoon, that's for sure.

The Chiefs and the Bengals are playing on CBS today.