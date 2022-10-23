NFL World Not Happy With Cowboys, Lions Referees

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 23: A detail of the uniform and whistle of an NFL referee as he oversees the action between the Houston Texans and the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 23, 2012 in Denver, Colorado. The Texans defeated the Broncos 31-25. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

The Cowboys are a couple of minutes away from getting to 5-2 on the season, as they're leading the Lions late, 17-6, with two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

While Dallas has been the better team on Sunday, especially on defense, fans have been unhappy with the game's referees.

Dallas benefited from a couple of questionable turnovers that went unreviewed by the officiating staff.

There have also been some controversial penalty calls.

The Cowboys are now leading the Lions, 24-6, late in the fourth quarter on Sunday.

It's tough to blame the refs when you lose by 18 points, but Lions fans are clearly unhappy.