NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

Sunday Night Football, featuring the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, is underway.

Baltimore has already secured a playoff spot, while Pittsburgh is attempting to keep its hopes alive.

Unsurprisingly, NBC's Cris Collinsworth is taking some heat for his performance on Sunday night.

"Collinsworth is working real hard to try and sell this game as if it’s still the hard-hitting matchups of yester year," one fan wrote.

"Cris Collinsworth can’t keep getting away with this," one fan added.

"Collinsworth just said Dallas/Philly rivalry is almost as good as Steelers/Ravens...while Dallas and Philly are rivals, it's disappointing the Cowboys/Commanders rivalry isn't great anymore. In the 80s and 90s it was so epic," one fan added.

"Cris Collinsworth is unbearable to listen to," another fan wrote.

"Gonna grab an alcohol. Because Cris Collinsworth is talking," another fan added.

"Collinsworth really said with a straight face there is not a lot of cheap shots in the steelers/ravens rivalry lol," one fan wrote.

LOS ANGELES, CA - DECEMBER 08: MNF staff Cris Collinsworth during the NFL game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams on December 08, 2019, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Ravens are leading the Steelers, 10-3, at halftime on Sunday evening.