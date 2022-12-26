NFL World Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Sunday Night

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The NFL World wasn't very happy with how Cris Collinsworth treated Tom Brady on Sunday night.

The Bucs beat the Cardinals in overtime on Sunday evening. Tom Brady and Co. didn't look very good through four quarters, but ultimately, they were able to pull out a victory.

Many NFL fans believed that Collinsworth was too easy on Brady, who wasn't having a very good game.

"Man, Collinsworth is blaming Brady being terrible right now on everything but Brady just being terrible right now," one fan wrote.

"I enjoy that Cris Collinsworth has spent the last hour telling us how bad this Bucs offense is and how Tom Brady can't buy a yard, but with 16 seconds left he still said it would be nice to run a few seconds off," one fan added.

Collinsworth was pretty shocked by one of Brady's bad throws, though he didn't really criticize him for it.

"I got nothing. I mean, this is a layup. This is like watching LeBron James miss a layup right here...I don't know what I'm watching."

The Bucs came through with the win, though, staying alive for the playoffs.