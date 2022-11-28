NFL World Is Not Happy With Cris Collinsworth Tonight

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 31: NBC game analyst Cris Collinsworth looks on during the Super Bowl XLVI Broadcasters Press Conference at the Super Bowl XLVI Media Canter in the J.W. Marriott Indianapolis on January 31, 2012 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The NFL World isn't very happy with NBC announcer Cris Collinsworth on Sunday night.

Collinsworth is calling the Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers game.

Fans think Collinsworth it too complimentary of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

"Collinsworth—-“I think Aaron Rodgers is fired up for this one” My wife—-“oh oh ok Chris” such a psycho Philly girl," ESPN's Dan Orlovsky tweeted.

"Find someone who loves you as much as Cris Collinsworth loves Aaron Rodgers.

"Cris Collinsworth is about to bust a nut talking about that Rodgers throw. So much hip talk," another fan added.

"collinsworth gushing over a standard NFL touchdown pass," another fan wrote.

"Collinsworth is unbearable to listen to I may check out of this game early," another fan wrote.

The Packers and the Eagles are currently playing on NBC.

It's Philadelphia 20, Green Bay 14 early in the second quarter.