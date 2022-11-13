NFL World Not Happy With Dak Prescott's Performance Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 07: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys on the field before the game Denver Broncos at AT&T Stadium on November 07, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Maybe they were his fault, maybe they weren't, but either way, Dak Prescott has thrown two crushing interceptions against the Packers on Sunday.

Dallas and Green Bay are tied, 7-7, late in the first half on Sunday afternoon. The Cowboys should probably be up by a score or two, but Prescott has now thrown back-to-back brutal interceptions.

The first interception came in the red zone on third down. Dallas would have had an easy field goal opportunity to go up, 10-0, if not for the interception. The Packers responded with a game-tying touchdown on the ensuing possession.

Then, Prescott threw another interception on the Cowboys' next possession.

Some are blaming the Cowboys wide receivers for the interceptions, saying they ran the wrong routes.

Regardless, you can't be making those kind of mistakes on the road, especially in a place like Lambeau Field.

The Packers were struggling in a major way coming into Sunday's contest. Prescott and the Cowboys' mistakes have let the Packers hang around.

"Catches from Dak today: CeeDee Lamb 5 Rudy Ford 2* Dalton Schultz 2 *not a Cowboys player," NFL on CBS tweeted.

"Not sure if Packers best player today is Rudy Ford or Dak Prescott..," one fan added.

"This is a great play by Ford and as Greg Olsen pointed out, Lamb didn’t cross the safety’s face but also … that is a wobbly, bad ball. Dak hasn’t driven the ball much today with velocity," another fan added.

What's going on, Cowboys?

The Packers are on the verge of taking the lead against the Cowboys late in the first half.

Sunday afternoon's Cowboys at Packers game is currently airing on FOX.