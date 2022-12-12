NFL World Not Happy With FOX's Decision Sunday

DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 17: Fox sideline reporter Erin Andrews works on the sideline during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on September 17, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The San Francisco 49ers were beating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers so badly on Sunday afternoon, FOX cut away from the game in many markets.

This did not sit well with many fans, though.

With San Francisco leading Tampa Bay, 35-0, late in the second half, FOX decided to cut away from its Game of the Week on Sunday afternoon.

"FOX has cut away from Bucs-49ers and Panthers-Seahawks is now on for most of the country. 49ers are up 35-0 with over 6 minutes left in the 3rd quarter," Ari Meirov tweeted on Sunday.

Many fans were upset by the move.

"I’m a Niner fan living in Western NY. I rarely get to watch Niner games. This pissed me off so much. And to have to watch a Seattle game only added insult to injury," one fan tweeted.

"There were some 49er fans who are really enjoying that game. We’re kind of huffy now," one fan added.

"I dont want to watch a more competitive game. I want to watch 49ers. I hate when they cutaway," another fan wrote.

"I WANNA WATCH MY TEAM," another fan added.

San Francisco went on to defeat Tampa Bay, 35-7, on Sunday afternoon.