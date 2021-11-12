NFL World Not Happy With Joe Buck For 1 Reason Tonight

On Thursday night, the Miami Dolphins hosted the Baltimore Ravens in what was supposed to be a blowout win for Baltimore.

Shortly before kickoff, the Dolphins announced Jacoby Brissett would get the start at quarterback. With Tua Tagovailoa nursing a broken finger on his throwing hand, the Dolphins opted to protect him.

Unfortunately, Brissett suffered a knee injury during the second half and was forced to leave the game. With Tagovailoa coming back into the game, fans were all complaining for one reason – and it had nothing to do with Tua himself.

Play-by-play man Joe Buck kept mispronouncing Tua’s last name during the broadcast. He pronounced it “Tagoviola” instead of “Tagovailoa.”

Everyone watching from home was pleading with the broadcast crew to let Buck know about the error.

“Someone tell Joe Buck he’s randomly reversing the syllables in Tagovailoa’s name,” football analyst Sam Monson said.

“Someone tell Joe Buck how to pronounce Tagovailoa. It’s really starting to annoy me,” another person said.

“Can someone let Joe Buck know how to say Tua Tagovailoa’s name right please? He’s about to come in for the rest of the game and I’m gonna have to hear ‘Tagoviola’ for the next 2 hours,” another fan said.

To Buck’s credit, he seems to have improved with his pronunciation as the game has gone on.

Miami currently leads Baltimore 6-3 late in the third quarter.