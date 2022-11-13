NFL World Not Happy With Kirk Cousins' Performance Today

DETROIT, MI - JANUARY 03: Kirk Cousins #8 of the Minnesota Vikings warms up before a game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on January 3, 2021 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings have played like legitimate Super Bowl contenders for most of the 2022 season.

Today is different, though.

Cousins and the Vikings are looking pretty bad against the Bills in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon. Cousins, especially, has had some throws he'd like to have back.

The Vikings quarterback has already thrown a couple of bad interceptions.

One interception in particular is standing out as a really, really bad one.

The Bills are leading the Vikings, 24-10, midway through the third quarter on Sunday.

A comeback does not feel likely.