NFL World Not Happy With Lamar Jackson Tonight

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 14: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens rushes for a touchdown during the first quarter against the Cleveland Browns in the game at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 14, 2020 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The NFL World isn't very happy with Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson on Sunday night.

Jackson went off on a fan following the Ravens' loss to the Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Ravens quarterback went a bit overboard with his message.

Jackson's vulgar response has gone viral on social media on Sunday night.

Jackson's response to the fan has sparked a lot of criticism on social media, with some calling for punishment from the National Football League.

The league can fine players for social media behavior, though that's pretty rare.

"What a nasty vulgar tweet by Lamar Jackson after todays Ravens loss. I have cleaned it up. To those who criticize me, you have never played the game. Once you step out on a football field and have had 350 pound players chasing you for 3 hours, then you can criticize me," one fan wrote.

It will be interesting to see if the Ravens or the league takes a step with Jackson for his social media behavior on Sunday night.