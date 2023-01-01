NFL World Not Happy With LeBron James Today

ORLANDO, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 27: LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts against the Orlando Magic during the third quarter at Amway Center on December 27, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

LeBron James is trending on social media for what he said about Deshaun Watson on Sunday afternoon.

Unsurprisingly, the responses to the tweet are interesting.

"Yessir D Watson!! Another one. That boy getting his rhythm back! #Browns," he tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Watson, of course, has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. He returned from a lengthy NFL suspension earlier this season.

NFL fans aren't very happy with LeBron James for what he said about Deshaun Watson.

"Dude stopped cheering for the Cowboys because of “morals” and actively cheers for Deshaun Watson. What a loser," one fan wrote.

"lebron said he can’t root for the cowboys with a clear conscience anymore lmfaooooo," one fan added.

"Lmfao this might be your most controversial tweet ever," one fan added.

"Former Cowboys fan who can’t justify rooting for them anymore because of Jerry Jones is actively rooting for Deshaun Watson," another fan added.

Watson and the Browns are taking on the Commanders on Sunday afternoon.

It will be interesting to see if LeBron expounds on his Watson opinion.