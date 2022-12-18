NFL World Not Happy With Mike McCarthy's Decision

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys looks on during the national anthem against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the Jacksonville Jaguars are heading to overtime.

Dallas and Jacksonville are tied, 34-34, after four quarters of play on Sunday. The Jaguars will be getting the ball first in overtime on Sunday afternoon.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Cowboys had the ball, leading by three points. Instead of running the ball on third and 10, forcing the Jaguars to use their final timeout, they chose to pass the ball.

It was incomplete. The Jaguars then marched down the field, using their final timeout, before setting up the game-tying field goal.

Former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant is not happy.

"Why not run the ball?!!!" he wrote on social media.

Many fans are in agreement.

"Right! That’s what has been keeping us in the game!" one fan wrote.

"That or throw it underneath and force them to use the last timeout," one fan added.

"Please explain what the thinking was on that play call! We just needed a first down, and we didn’t even take time off the clock!" one fan added.

The Cowboys will have to answer for that decision if they can't pull out a win in overtime.

Dallas and Jacksonville are currently playing on FOX.