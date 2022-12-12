NFL World Not Happy With Starting Quarterback Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 13: A general view during the national anthem prior to the NFC Divisional Playoff Game between the New Orleans Saints and the Philadelphia Eagles at Mercedes Benz Superdome on January 13, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

The New Orleans Saints have made a decision at the starting quarterback position.

New Orleans, coming out of the bye week, will be sticking with Andy Dalton at quarterback, rather than going with Jameis Winston.

NFL fans are not happy.

Fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the decision on Monday afternoon.

"Did Jameis dirty this year. Definitely a black ball," one fan wrote.

"Dennis Allen is way too loyal to Andy Dalton," one fan added.

"Dennis Allen is gone after this season," another fan wrote on social media.

"Bro really making sure he isn’t a head coach ever again," another fan wrote.

The Saints are 4-9 on the year.