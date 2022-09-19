NFL World Not Happy With Sunday Night Football Decision

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: A general view during the NFC Divisional Playoff game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Enough, already.

That's how most of the NFL world seems to feel about the "Sunday Night Football" matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Chicago Bears.

Green Bay and Chicago have been featured in primetime several times in recent years. But Aaron Rodgers has consistently owned the Bears.

We're tired of this matchup being made into a prominent one.

The Packers are looking to get in the win column for the first time this season.

Tonight's game is airing on NBC.