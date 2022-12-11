NFL World Not Happy With Terry Bradshaw On Sunday

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Fox Sports host and former NFL quarterback Terry Bradshaw looks on prior to Super Bowl LIV between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

Terry Bradshaw has been very open about his health struggles over the last year.

The legendary NFL quarterback has battled cancer and has been working his way back. Bradshaw, a Hall of Fame quarterback, has struggled a bit on the air.

Unfortunately, some fans have been unhappy with Bradshaw's performance this year.

"Terry Bradshaw's rambling going over the game scores in the half time show was awful," one fan wrote.

"2 minutes into the CBS halftime show and Terry Bradshaw has already said “DJ Clark” and “JK Robbins.” So it’s going great," one fan added.

"Man, Terry Bradshaw sounds ROUGH," another fan added.

"Time for Terry Bradshaw to retire, he’s not as sharp as he used to be," another fan added.

SEATTLE, WA - JANUARY 18: NFL Hall of fame quarterback Tery Bradshaw speaks on the awards podium after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Green Bay Packers to win the 2015 NFC Championship game at CenturyLink Field on January 18, 2015 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Bradshaw is certainly getting up there in age, but he's still interested in continuing his career on television.

Unfortunately, that will result in some fans taking shots at him on social media.