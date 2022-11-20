NFL World Not Happy With Tom Brady Charity Report

TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 25: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers calls a play against the Green Bay Packers during the fourth quarter in the game at Raymond James Stadium on September 25, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

The NFL World isn't very happy with a Daily Beast report about Tom Brady's charity efforts this week.

According to a report from The Daily Beast, Brady's charity has been given "paltry" amounts by the quarterback, though his other company, TB12, has been given "big."

"Tom Brady, the star quarterback, has given paltry amounts to his own charity, but the foundation gives big to his for-profit company," they reported.

News of the charity efforts have gone viral on social media, with plenty of fans weighing in.

NFL fans have taken to social media to weigh in on the controversial report.

"The least surprising thing from someone like him," one fan wrote.

"Tom Brady doing some serious Brett Favre-ing," another fan added.

"Really putting the Grift in GOAT," another fan added on social media.

"Charity is inefficient at helping the needy, but very good at enriching the wealthy," one fan added on Twitter.

It's been a tough year for the 45-year-old Brady. He's gotten divorced, the Bucs have struggled on the field and his reported crypto investment has gone belly-up.

Perhaps Tampa Bay can start to rebound on the field...