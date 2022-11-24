NFL World Not Happy With Tony Romo On Thursday

ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 03: Tony Romo #9 of the Dallas Cowboys sits on the bench late in the fourth quarter as the Washington Redskins beat the Dallas Cowboys 34-23 at AT&T Stadium on January 3, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

The announcer jinx is very, very real.

On Thursday, NFL fans were not happy with former Dallas Cowboys quarterback turned CBS analyst Tony Romo, as the broadcaster clearly jinxed a field goal attempt.

Romo blatantly jinxed the Detroit Lions' kicker on a 29-yard attempt in the third quarter on Thursday afternoon.

Jim Nantz can be to blame, too.

"Jim Nantz and Tony Romo with an all time announcer jinx," NFL Unlimited tweeted.

Video of the jinx has gone viral.

NFL fans were not happy with Romo.

"Why Tony Romo??? You just had to jinx that…" one fan wrote.

"All lions fans hating tony romo now. Nice announcer jinx," another fan wrote.

"LMFAOOOO that announcers jinx is crazy, nantz and romo are hilarious," one fan added.

"Oh my god, all time announcer jinx from Romo there," another fan wrote.

The Bills ended up beating the Lions by a field goal, winning 28-25, on Thursday afternoon.