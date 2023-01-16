NFL World Not Happy With 'Unfair' Schedule Decision

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 13: A general view during a preseason game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images) Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

There is one game remaining in the NFL's Wild Card round, as the Dallas Cowboys are set to play at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.

The winner of this game will take on the San Francisco 49ers on the road late on Sunday. The 49ers are coming off a win over the Seahawks on Saturday afternoon.

Many in the NFL world feel that the Cowboys and Buccaneers are getting the short end of the stick.

"It doesn't seem entirely fair that the winner of the Cowboys/Bucs, who play on Monday Night, will go against the #49ers who played early on Saturday and gained 2+ extra days rest with more time to prepare. It's a competitive disadvantage. This is the playoffs, not regular season," Dov Kleiman tweeted.

"This isn't about the seeding. There are 6 total games in the Wildcard round, all should've been played Saturday/Sunday. Why have a game on Monday Night Football? completely unnecessary and hurts he teams playing MNF going into the next round."

It's a fair point.

"See this is a reasonable point but it will be a cold day in hell before I sympathize with the Dallas Cowboys or the Brady Bucs.," one fan joked.

"I agree, I was wondering why they have a Monday night game," one fan added.

"Understandable logic but the Rams played on Monday and won a Super Bowl," another fan wrote.

"It's not entirely fair the Jags/Giants, who played football this week, will play the Chiefs and Eagles, respectively, who had a whole week off. It's a competitive disadvantage. This is the playoffs, not regular season," one fan added.

The Cowboys and the Bucs are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.