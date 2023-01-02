NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor

(Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18.

But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed.

"Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is trending to a no-go; “wheels are in motion for Green Bay” ESPN Saturday night / Romo&Nantz appear to be front runners," Mia O'Brien reported.

Fans aren't happy, as many believe that the Jaguars are deserving of the timeslot.

"Titans Vs Jaguars should be SNF. It’s a division title on the line," one fan wrote.

"But what if Seattle wins? Then the Lions are playing a meaningless game?" one fan added.

"I don't blame the NFL. Jags gotta earn prime time. A .500 team after several losing seasons doesn't earn any favors," another fan wrote.

Who would you flex into the Sunday Night Football slot if you were the NFL?