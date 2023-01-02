NFL World Not Happy With Week 18 Schedule Rumor
The National Football League has yet to announce which game will be flexed into the Sunday Night Football timeslot for Week 18.
But according to a report, the final game of the AFC South's season, featuring the Jaguars and the Titans, will not be flexed.
"Hearing #Jaguars on #SNF is trending to a no-go; “wheels are in motion for Green Bay” ESPN Saturday night / Romo&Nantz appear to be front runners," Mia O'Brien reported.
Fans aren't happy, as many believe that the Jaguars are deserving of the timeslot.
"Titans Vs Jaguars should be SNF. It’s a division title on the line," one fan wrote.
"But what if Seattle wins? Then the Lions are playing a meaningless game?" one fan added.
"I don't blame the NFL. Jags gotta earn prime time. A .500 team after several losing seasons doesn't earn any favors," another fan wrote.
Who would you flex into the Sunday Night Football slot if you were the NFL?