NFL World Pays Tribute To Former No. 1 Overall Pick

PHOENIX - JULY 20: A detail view of a football shows the redesigned NFL Shield logo during a photo shoot on July 20, 2008 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Gene Lower/Getty Images)

Georgia legend Charley Trippi has passed away this week. He was 100 years old.

Trippi reportedly died peacefully at his home in Athens. The former All-American had his No. 62 jersey retired by Georgia.

After Trippi's college days came to an end, he was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 1945 draft. He played for the Chicago Cardinals from 1947-1955.

In 1944, Trippi actually served for the military during World War II.

Over the course of his career, Trippi was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, Pro Football Hall of Fame and Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame.

"Charley Trippi was one of the greatest Bulldogs of all time," Georgia director of athletics Josh Brooks said. "It was an honor to get to know him! God Bless the Trippi family."

"Just saw that #UGA legend Charley Trippi has passed away at age 100. I got the chance to interview him a few times and he was always gracious in hosting us. Amazing how he could do everything on the field and drop it to go serve his country. In both the CFB & Pro Football HOF," Cody Chaffins tweeted.

"One of the best of all time," one fan said.

It appears Trippi's legacy will live on for years to come.

Our thoughts are with Trippi's family and friends.